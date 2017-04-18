Concrete Expo set for April 27 | nnbw.com

Construction materials expert Dr. Jason Weiss from Oregon State University's School of Civil and Construction Engineering will lead the Sierra Nevada Concrete Association's Annual Concrete Expo, Thursday, April 27 at the Peppermill Resort Casino. The expo will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Weiss will present cost savings techniques and methods to increase concrete performance.

The afternoon session features Clay Slocum, pavements engineer for the California Nevada Concrete Association. He will be discussing design and construction of concrete in parking areas, local streets and roads.

Registration is $80. There will be a continental breakfast, break snacks and lunch, which are sponsored by the SNCA and expo sponsors.

Approximately 150 contractors, architects', building officials, engineers, public works officials and construction consultants are expected to attend the day-long symposium. Online registration is available at http://www.sierranevadaconcrete.com or call 775-852-6551.