Coral Academy of Science recognized | nnbw.com

The Washington Post released its annual rankings for most challenging schools in the nation and Coral Academy of Science in Reno's High School received top honors. The high school was ranked #186 in the nation, but in Nevada it received the honor of #1 public school in the state and the #3 spot in the public and private schools combined category in the state.

For a full list of the 2017 rankings, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/local/high-school-challenge-2017/.

Earlier this year, Coral Academy of Science received more recognition from U.S. News in their top ranking Nevada schools. Coral Academy of Science won the #2 spot in the state, and the #1 spot in Northern Nevada.

For a full list of U.S. News rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/nevada.