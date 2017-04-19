Cycle joins Open Container Initiative | nnbw.com

Cycle joins Open Container Initiative
April 19, 2017
Cycle announced that they have joined the Open Container Initiative, an open source community for creating open industry standards around container formats and runtimes.
Cycle is a container as a service platform that makes deploying and managing production-ready Docker containers simpler. For more information about Cycle, visit https://cycle.io.
