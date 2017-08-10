 D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new jobs | nnbw.com

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new jobs

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal, headquartered in Sparks, has been awarded of $4.5 million in new jobs.

The new jobs include:

Reno: Fire Creek Crossing, Club Ambassador Apartments, Washoe County Jail, South Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility, and Smithridge Elementary.

Sparks: Fountainhouse, Vista Industrial Park, Napa Auto Warehouse and Walton Funeral.

Reno and Sparks: CVS Pharmacies.

Verdi: Verdi Elementary and Whitehawk Ranch.

Fallon: Fallon Naval Air Station.

California: Plumas Eureka Vilas.