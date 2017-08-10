D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new jobs | nnbw.com

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new jobs
August 10, 2017
D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal, headquartered in Sparks, has been awarded of $4.5 million in new jobs.
The new jobs include:
Reno: Fire Creek Crossing, Club Ambassador Apartments, Washoe County Jail, South Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility, and Smithridge Elementary.
Sparks: Fountainhouse, Vista Industrial Park, Napa Auto Warehouse and Walton Funeral.
Reno and Sparks: CVS Pharmacies.
Verdi: Verdi Elementary and Whitehawk Ranch.
Fallon: Fallon Naval Air Station.
California: Plumas Eureka Vilas.