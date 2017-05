D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal announced its latest completed contracts.

The most recent new jobs include: in Reno: Wolf Run Village III (UNR), Reno Student Housing (UNR), Skyline Villas A&R, Bedosians's Tile and Stone, and Firecreek Crossing; in Sparks: Nuleaf, The Bridges and Renown Clinic; and Coleville High School in Coleville, Northern California.