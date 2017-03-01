Daehan Solution Nevada hiring event | nnbw.com

Daehan Solution Nevada and Nevada JobConnect will hold a hiring event Monday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fernley City Hall, located at 595 Silverlace Blvd. Daehan Solution Nevada is a manufacturing company in the automotive industry new to the Fernley area. Visit a Nevada JobConnect office or got to nevada.us.jobs for a complete job description and qualifications.