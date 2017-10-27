Dermody Properties adds property in Washington state

Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management company headquartered in Renoß, has acquired the Meridian Campus Corporate Park in Lacey, Wash.

The industrial park consists of three buildings totaling 459,551 square feet and 18 acres of land upon which Dermody Properties will develop a new distribution building. The new facility will total 318,028 square feet, featuring 36-foot clear height and 80 trailer parking stalls. Construction is expected to begin in November 2017.

The three existing buildings at Meridian Campus Corporate Park include 9107 Polaris Lane (130,525 square feet), 9127 Polaris Lane (130,525 square feet) and 9225 Polaris Lane (198,501 square feet).