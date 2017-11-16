Dermody Properties leases space in California

Dermody Properties, a Reno-based real estate investment, development and management company, recently leased the remaining 99,830 square feet of its Huntwood Industrial Center in Hayward, Calif. The new tenant, CHawk Technology (CHawk), is a plastic component manufacturer that supplies semiconductor companies. This building will be the company's second facility in Hayward, housing design, engineering and assembly. By leasing the building, CHawk expects to add 120 new jobs.