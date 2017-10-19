Dermody Properties leases space in Washington state

Reno-based Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management company specializing in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate, leased a 210,700-square-foot industrial facility in Lakewood, Wash., to an international appliance manufacturer.

The facility, known as LogistiCenter, is located one-half mile from the intersection of Interstate 5 and State Route 512. The building will serve as an appliance warehousing and distribution center.