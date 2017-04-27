Design on Edge honored by Graphic Design USA | nnbw.com

Design on Edge honored by Graphic Design USA
April 27, 2017
Design on Edge was recognized by Graphic Design USA with an American Packaging Award for its packaging design of the Kynd Cannabis Company's edible chocolate bars. The advertising and design company also received the GDUSA American Web Design Award for its work on the Kynd Cannabis Company's consumer website.
