Dickson Realty hosted Leadership Council

Northern Nevada's Dickson Realty hosted its Leadership Council from Oct. 13-16.

Fifteen real estate companies in the country attended the event. The group was led by Steve Murray, founder and CEO of REALTrends, a national publishing and communications company based in Denver.

Attendees included the founders and CEOs of firms from Texas, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, California, Tennessee, Colorado, New York, Alabama, Idaho, Vermont, Oklahoma, Iowa and Georgia.