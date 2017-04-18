Dickson Realty ranked by REAL Trends | nnbw.com

Dickson Realty ranked by REAL Trends
April 18, 2017
REAL Trends, a national publishing and communications company based in Denver, has Dickson Realty on its "REAL Trends 500" list, an annual study that represents the standard of measuring performance of the nation's leading realty service firms.
The REAL Trends report listed Dickson Realty with 3,061 closed transaction sides and $1,107,709,813 in sales volume in 2016.
