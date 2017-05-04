Discovery Museum, NV Energy team up for new demo cart | nnbw.com

Discovery Museum, NV Energy team up for new demo cart
May 4, 2017
The Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum added a new demo cart made possible by a $10,000 from the NV Energy Foundation.
According to Mat Sinclair, president and CEO of the The Discovery, the new cart will expand science demonstrations for museum visitors of all ages.
