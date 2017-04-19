Dolan Auto Group donates to The Coral Academy of Science | nnbw.com

Dolan Auto Group donates to The Coral Academy of Science
April 19, 2017
The Coral Academy of Science Middle School art classroom is receiving funding from the Dolan Auto Group as part of the Dolan $60,000 Class Project for Coral's "Art for the Community Project."
Students will use the $5,000 grant to create artwork and install them around the community. A big part of this project is finding out what local businesses are all about and creating a painting that can add to that company's culture. The funding will also go towards creating an art/design scholarship for a Coral Academy of Science student, as well as purchasing necessary materials in the classroom including art supplies, stools, and storage materials. Dolan Auto Group gave money to 12 different schools in the Reno area, four elementary, four middle, and four high schools.
