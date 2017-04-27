Douglas County Utilities wins award | nnbw.com

Douglas County Utilities wins award
April 27, 2017
Nevada Rural Water Association announced that the Cave Rock Water Treatment Plant had won 1st place for the State's Best Tasting Water Award. The service area includes Cave Rock, Lakeside and Skyland systems next to Lake Tahoe.
In 2014, Douglas County Utilities had won 1st place for a well in Genoa.
