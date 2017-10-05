Dr. John Whitney, Itronics, Inc.

Dr. John Whitney, founder and chairman of Itronics, Inc., has been invited to attend the fall meeting of the Center for Resource Recovery and Recycling (CR3) at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass., on Oct. 18-19.

Whitney will meet CR3 leadership and introduce the Itronics "zero waste" technology research, development and commercialization successes, and open up new opportunities to partner with CR3 and its members in development of "zero waste" technologies.

The WPI Center for Resource Recovery and Recycling is an industry-university alliance dedicated to the sustainable stewardship of the earth's resources.