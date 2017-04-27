 EDAWN announces investor updates | nnbw.com

EDAWN announces investor updates

Meadows Bank and Sierra Pacific Federal Credit Union have upgraded to Gold Level Investors of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

High Sierra Industries, Lewis Apartment Communities, Michael D. Peyton Insurance, LLC, and My Ride To Work have joined EDAWN as Gold Investors.

Bombora, Full Tilt Logistics, LLC, and zTimely Testing LTD., have joined the organization as Silver Investors.