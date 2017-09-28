EDAWN Existing Industry Awards

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is now accepting registration for the upcoming 6th annual Existing Industry Awards on Oct. 24 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Registration is $30 per person. To register, go to http://edawn.org/news-events/events/ and click on the registration link.

EDAWN also released the 2017 Existing Industry Award nominee list. The award nominees include:

Biggest Little Wow: Beaverfit North America, LLC, Bombora, Inc., DragonFly Energy, Garry N Sun, Haus of Reed, Inc., MB Crusher America, Inc., and Strykagen.

Corporate Citizen-Small: Full Tilt Logistics, Haus of Reed, Inc., and Simco Imported Shoes, Inc.

Corporate Citizen-Large: NOW Health Group, Inc., Server Technology, and Thrive Market, Inc.

Employees First-Small: Healing HealthCare Systems, Inc., Jimmy Beans Wool, and Simco Imported Shoes, Inc.

Employees First-Large: Ardagh Group, Aristocrat, Patagonia, Trex Company, Inc., and VIA Seating.

Founders Award: Damon Industries.

Leader in Sustainability-Small: DragonFly Energy.

Leader in Sustainability-Large: Amazon, Eaton, MB Crusher America, Inc., and NOW Health Group, Inc.

Manufacturing Excellence-Small: Haus of Reed, Inc., Moment Skis, and Revision Brewing.

Manufacturing Excellence-Large: Fortifiber Building Systems Group, NOW Health Group, Inc., RheoMinerals Inc., and Sierra Nevada Corp., and Vistaprint.

Partnership with Education: Bender, Panasonic Energy of North America, and Switch.

Community Partner: Education Alliance of Washoe County, Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Community College-Adult Basic Education.

Company of the Year-Small: Gyford Productions, LLC, and Legal Match.

Company of the Year-Large: Arrow Electronics, Cintas Corp., Grand Rounds, Meri Meri, Switch, and TrainerRoad.