EDAWN, partners kick off “$UCCE$$ Ahead” campaign | nnbw.com

EDAWN, partners kick off “$UCCE$$ Ahead” campaign
April 19, 2017
The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, and Communities in Schools of Western Nevada kicked off the "$UCCE$$ Ahead" campaign to help educate those in the community who are either unemployed or underemployed of the many free resources and services available to help them obtain employment or better paying jobs. The message, represented in the form of a road map was printed in English and Spanish on 1,000 tote bags that were distributed at local food pantries operated by CIS of Western Nevada and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Generations mark Reno’s longest-operating sporting goods retailer
- Sparks’ Wild Island introducing new fun features
- Reno-based tech startup Filament secures $15M in venture financing
- Three tips for marketing small business on social media
- Nevada craft brew industry could get boost thanks to compromise Assembly bill