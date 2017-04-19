EDAWN, partners kick off “$UCCE$$ Ahead” campaign | nnbw.com

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, and Communities in Schools of Western Nevada kicked off the "$UCCE$$ Ahead" campaign to help educate those in the community who are either unemployed or underemployed of the many free resources and services available to help them obtain employment or better paying jobs. The message, represented in the form of a road map was printed in English and Spanish on 1,000 tote bags that were distributed at local food pantries operated by CIS of Western Nevada and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.