Eldorado hosts job fair on April 26 | nnbw.com

On Wednesday, April 26, the Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Silver Legacy's Grande Exposition Hall. Departments looking to hire include hotel, casino, security, public area housekeeping, food and beverage, catering and banquets, sales, information technology and many more.

Amidst $50 million in renovations, the three properties are also looking to fill positions at brand new food outlets, including the Habit Burger Grill, opening in May and Kanpai Sushi, open now. Corporate positions for Eldorado Resorts are also available in select departments.

Applications may be completed in advance online at jobs.eldoradoresorts.com. It is recommended that applicants bring a printed copy of the completed application as well as multiple copies of a resume. Human Resources will be reviewing applications throughout the event and eligible candidates should be prepared to interview on the spot with hiring management.