Eldorado Resorts, Inc., Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc., report results of elections | nnbw.com

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. announced preliminary results of the cash/stock elections made by Isle stockholders with respect to the consideration to be received in the previously announced merger between Eldorado and Isle.

Holders of 35,667,371 shares of Isle common stock (which includes 6,030,617 shares that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures) elected to receive the stock consideration of 1.638 shares of Eldorado common stock per share of Isle common stock and holders of 6,882,190 shares of Isle common stock (which includes 9,759 shares that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures) elected to receive the cash consideration of $23.00 per share of Isle common stock. The remaining shares of Isle common stock did not make any election. As of April 27, there were approximately 42,066,144 shares of Isle common stock outstanding.