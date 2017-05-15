Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Reno to launch onsite medical clinic | nnbw.com

The Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Reno properties, in partnership with Activate Healthcare, will launch the only onsite medical clinic in a northern Nevada resort-casino on May 30.

The 4,450 square-foot Eldorado Resorts Family Medical Center, located within the Circus Circus Reno, includes three exam rooms, a pharmacy and patient resource center. Patients can see a provider within 24 hours of scheduling an appointment without any co-pays or added costs. Insured Team Members and dependents over age 3 can receive free doctor visits, physicals, lab work, annual wellness checks, flu shots and access to over 50 high-quality generic drugs.