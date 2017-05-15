Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Reno to launch onsite medical clinic | nnbw.com

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Reno to launch onsite medical clinic
May 15, 2017
The Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Reno properties, in partnership with Activate Healthcare, will launch the only onsite medical clinic in a northern Nevada resort-casino on May 30.
The 4,450 square-foot Eldorado Resorts Family Medical Center, located within the Circus Circus Reno, includes three exam rooms, a pharmacy and patient resource center. Patients can see a provider within 24 hours of scheduling an appointment without any co-pays or added costs. Insured Team Members and dependents over age 3 can receive free doctor visits, physicals, lab work, annual wellness checks, flu shots and access to over 50 high-quality generic drugs.