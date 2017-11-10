Eldorado’s income rises in third quarter

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts, Inc., reported net income of $29.5 million in the third quarter, or 38 cents per basic share, as the company led by the Carano family continued to show strong growth in its shares which have more than doubled in value in the past year.

Carano attributed a 1 percent decline in revenues in the July-September period partly on impacts from two hurricanes that struck the Gulf of Mexico's U.S. coastline where Eldorado operates casino resorts among the company's 19 gaming properties in 10 states.

Eldorado shares on Friday were trending higher, surpassing $28 in midmorning trading on the Nasdaq exchange.