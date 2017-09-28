The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Reno-Tahoe (EO) and Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce has launched the EO Accelerator Program. This new partnership will support entrepreneurial growth within the northern Nevada community.

EO Accelerator program aims to provide tools for businesses to more than $1 million in annual sales and to build business owners into better entrepreneurs and leaders. The program also allows participants to network and benefit from the influence of other successful entrepreneurs.

The EO Accelerator program is currently operational in more than 50 cities worldwide. A maximum of 30 participants will be selected from northern Nevada to participate. Participants must be the owner or founder of an operating business with gross yearly revenues between $250,000 and $1,000,000.