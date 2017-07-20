EP Engineered Clays Corp. acquires assets | nnbw.com

EP Engineered Clays Corp., an affiliate of EP Minerals, LLC, a worldwide leader in engineered products derived from industrial minerals, has acquired bleaching clay and mineral adsorbents assets from BASF Corporation. The transaction includes a Jackson, Miss., production site, a clay mine in Aberdeen, Miss., and the mineral rights associated with a mine located in the Navajo Nation near Sanders, Ariz. Approximately 70 employees will be joining EP Engineered Clays Corp.