Estipona Group hired by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology | nnbw.com

Estipona Group hired by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology
April 18, 2017
The Governor's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology has hired the Estipona Group for the creation of a new website: http://www.stemhub.nv.gov. The website functions as a comprehensive resource site for students, parents, educators and business leaders to help fulfill the state's efforts in making Nevada the premiere workforce supplier for advanced STEM fields.
