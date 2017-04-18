 Estipona Group hired by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology | nnbw.com

Estipona Group hired by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology

The Governor's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology has hired the Estipona Group for the creation of a new website: http://www.stemhub.nv.gov. The website functions as a comprehensive resource site for students, parents, educators and business leaders to help fulfill the state's efforts in making Nevada the premiere workforce supplier for advanced STEM fields.