Estipona Group hosts benefit miniature golf tournament | nnbw.com

As part of its #24Years24Deeds initiative, the Estipona Group is hosting a benefit miniature golf tournament. For a donation of $150, teams of four to six will receive 18 holes of mini golf, pizza, a pitcher of beer and prizes.

The event is Wednesday, June 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Margic Carpet Golf, 6925 S. Virginia Street in South Reno.

Each team is asked to come up with a clever team name and a costume theme to complement it (can be simple or more complex — just must allow for free movement of arms for mini-golf purposes). For more information: http://www.estiponagroup.com/putt-putt/