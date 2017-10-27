EyeZone launches Dry Eye Clinic

EyeZone, a local optometry practice, has launched a specialty Dry Eye Clinic within its west Reno office.

The EyeZone Dry Eye Clinic will utilize a number of screening tools including tear volume and quality testing; Meibomian gland expression assessments to test the oily vs. watery component of the tear film; and LipiView diagnostic testing which provides high-resolution imaging and is the most comprehensive test available to assess tear film, allowing for specific diagnoses from poor blinking to poor quality Meibomian secretions.