Fallon’s Young Entrepreneurs Collective hosts class series | nnbw.com

Fallon’s Young Entrepreneurs Collective hosts class series
February 3, 2017
Denis Isbister, a Fallon native and founder and host of Wild Fish Wild Places, a World Fishing Network series that documents international fishing adventures, will teach Lessons Learned from Starting a Business, the first of a free, three-class series by the Young Entrepreneurs Collective (YEC), Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The class is hosted at the City of Fallon Co-Working Space within the Old Post Office at 90 N. Maine Street.
To sign up for the class, RSVPby email to: CityofFallon@gmail.com. For details, contact Valerie Swirczek at vswirczek@fallonnevada.gov, or call 775-423-3040.
