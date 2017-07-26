Fastest Labs looks for expansion opportunities in Northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Fastest Labs, a drug testing franchise has identified the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas as its next expansion hub. Fueled by the rise of startups and entrepreneurial organizations in the community, the Reno area has an increasing demand for affordable and fast drug testing.

Fastest Labs was founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Dave Claflin and currently has 22 units open in eight states.

Fastest Labs is looking for entrepreneurs with a low initial investment of $74,650 to $88,900. For more information, visit http://fastestlabs.com/franchise.