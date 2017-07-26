Fastest Labs looks for expansion opportunities in Northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Fastest Labs looks for expansion opportunities in Northern Nevada
July 26, 2017
Fastest Labs, a drug testing franchise has identified the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas as its next expansion hub. Fueled by the rise of startups and entrepreneurial organizations in the community, the Reno area has an increasing demand for affordable and fast drug testing.
Fastest Labs was founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Dave Claflin and currently has 22 units open in eight states.
Fastest Labs is looking for entrepreneurs with a low initial investment of $74,650 to $88,900. For more information, visit http://fastestlabs.com/franchise.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Squaw Valley ends record 2017 ski season
- Peppermill Reno named one of the Top 10 Best Casinos by USA TODAY
- Switch to expand into iconic Virginia Street Post Office building in downtown Reno
- 40 years later, Carson City bypass a reality
- College of Engineering poised to increase economic prosperity for Nevada