Frontier Airlines begins Reno/Denver service in November | nnbw.com

Frontier Airlines will begin service between Reno and Denver on Nov. 21.

The new service will run three times a week between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Denver on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday on an Airbus 320 with 180 seats. The flight will depart Reno at 1:10 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 4:21 p.m. It will depart Denver at 10:55 a.m. and arrive in Reno at 12:19 p.m.

Frontier is offering low introductory fares, with rates as low as $49 one-way between Reno and Denver. Frontier currently serves more than 55 cities in the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic on approximately 275 daily flights.

The Denver-Reno route is also served by United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Frontier last served Reno-Tahoe in September 2007.