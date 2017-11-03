Gaming win up in Washoe, Carson regions

Gaming revenues continued their winning ways in September in Washoe County, rising more than 8 percent from September 2016, a report Tuesday shows.

In the Carson City-Carson Valley corridor, the gaming "win," or gross gaming revenues, rose 4.5 percent over the year, and in the casino corridor at Stateline on Lake Tahoe's south shore, gaming revenues dipped 3 percent over the year.

The report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board shows that gaming revenues statewide rose 3.2 percent over the year, helped by a 4.7 percent rise on the Las Vegas Strip, which by itself accounts for more than half of the statewide total revenues.