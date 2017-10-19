Ganesha Enterprises heads to Carson City
October 19, 2017
Owners of Ganesha Enterprises LLC, which specializes in the distribution of ethnic foods and spices imported from Southeast Asia and Central America through more than 17 suppliers, recently purchased a building at 5200 Sigstrom Drive in Carson City to serve as company headquarters.
Including minor construction, the cost of the deal was $1.539 million. Nevada State Development Corporation and Bank of the West facilitated financing, which included a $592,000 SBA loan at a rate of 4.879 percent.