Greater Nevada Credit Union named National Lender of the Year

Greater Nevada Credit Union has been named the National Lender of the Year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2017 GNCU obligated more than $472 million in loans, all guaranteed by the agency's programs, representing a nearly 400 percent increase over loan obligations from 2016. In Nevada alone, GNCU obligated $320.8 million in guaranteed loans.

It was the second year in a row that GNCU was recognized with the honor.

Ann Hazlett, assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development, presented the award to GNCU representatives on Oct. 16 at the National Rural Lenders Association Conference in Washington, D.C., during part of USDA's observance of National Cooperatives Month.