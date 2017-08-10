GREENevada seeks Sustainability Awards nominations | nnbw.com

A local collective of environmental non-profits, GREENevada will host the 2017 Golden Pinecone Sustainability Awards Event at the National Automobile Museum to honor organizations and individuals for their achievements toward improving and sustaining the environment.

The theme for this year's event is "On the Road to Sustainability."

GREENevada is seeking nominations for each of the following categories: Individual / Volunteer, Nonprofit Organization or Federal/State Agency, Small Business, Medium to Large Business, Public Figure/Servant (elected or appointed official)/ Agency Representative, Youth Leadership, Educational Programming, Educator, and Sustainability Milestones.

The same individual or organization may be nominated for more than one category. Nominations must be received by noon on Monday, Sept. 11.

To submit a nomination, visit http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eef68245j5o14tg6/start.