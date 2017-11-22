GSR’s Charlie Palmer Steak honored

Reno's Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's Charlie Palmer Steak was recognized as one of the "13 Best Bets for Casino Dining" by Wine Spectator magazine. Among other qualifying factors, winners were chosen from recommendations sent in by the magazine's readers.

Charlie Palmer, which has held an "Award of Excellence" since 2014, was mentioned for its 250 selections and Chef Cliff Denny's impressive range of prime steaks. The restaurant was mentioned among some of the world's finest dining establishments, including locations in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and was the only one in Reno to receive the award. Charlie Palmer was also the recipient earlier this year of Casino Player magazine's Best of Dining and Nightlife awards as the "Best Place to Celebrate."