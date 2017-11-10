HealthInsight 2017 Quality Awards honorees

Four Northern Nevada physicians' offices and three home health agencies will be presented with 2017 Quality Awards next week.

HealthInsight, a nonprofit, community-based collaborative working to improve health and health care for patients and providers, will present the 2017 Quality Award to the recipients Nov. 9 at the HealthInsight Annual Quality Conference at the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno.

The 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award for High Performance physician office recipients are Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine of Reno, Virginia City Community Health Center of Virginia City, Jackpot Community Health Center of Jackpot, and Carson City School-Based Health Center of Carson City.The 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award home health recipients are: Eden Home Health of Reno, Genesis Home Health Services of Elko, and Genesis Home Health Services Inc. of Ely.