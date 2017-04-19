 IGT releases 2016 Annual Report | nnbw.com

Back to: News Briefs

IGT releases 2016 Annual Report

International Game Technology (IGT) has released its 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F is now available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.IGT.com. IGT has filed the 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accessible through its website at http://www.sec.gov.