IGT releases 2016 Annual Report | nnbw.com

IGT releases 2016 Annual Report
April 19, 2017
International Game Technology (IGT) has released its 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F is now available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.IGT.com. IGT has filed the 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accessible through its website at http://www.sec.gov.
