Insurance broker pleads guilty to fraud | nnbw.com

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt announced that Carlton Conner, 56, of Reno, pleaded guilty to embezzlement, a category “B” felony, for misappropriating insurance funds. The fraudulent acts were committed between July 2013 and November 2016.

Conner, the owner of an insurance brokerage business called Gatekeepers, intentionally violated his fiduciary responsibilities to clients by misappropriating client premiums that were intended for the purchase of insurance. Connor comingled the money with Gatekeepers’ operating funds, using those funds to pay for personal and business expenses instead of insurance.

Embezzlement is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $10,000. The sentencing hearing for Conner is scheduled for April 19, in the Second Judicial District Court.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Financial Fraud Unit.

If you or someone you know has information regarding a suspected instance of insurance fraud, you may file a complaint with our office at: ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint.