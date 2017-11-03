Itronics financial report

Itronics Inc., a producer of zinc fertilizers and silver products, reported sales decreased 20 percent on a 31 percent decrease in fertilizer sales and a 5,586 percent increase in silver sales for the third quarter and first nine months ending Sept. 30. Total third quarter and nine-month sales increased 19 percent on a 17 percent increase in fertilizer sales and a 2,492 percent increase in silver sales.

Total revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $185,716 compared to $232,455 in the same period in 2016. Revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30, were $1,431,342 compared to $1,203,933 in the same period in 2016.