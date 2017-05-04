Itronics receives first silver bullion payment | nnbw.com

Itronics Inc., a fertilizer and silver producing green technology company, has received a payment from its first shipment of silver bullion produced by its breakthrough e-scrap (personal computer circuit boards) refining technology.

E-scrap is a "cost saving" and "revenue expanding" raw material for Itronics' silver refining operations. The e-scrap is completely converted to saleable goods and green energy. Using e-scrap as a "raw material" represents a new "Zero Waste" technology for Itronics and is expected to significantly increase the profitability of its refining operation and the Company's bottom line.