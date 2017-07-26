Itronics reports financial results | nnbw.com

Itronics Inc., a diversified producer of GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green technology development company, reported results and summarized its operations and diversification progress for the first quarter ended March 31. Total first quarter sales increased 17 percent on a 16 percent increase in fertilizer sales, and more than a 1900 percent increase in silver sales. Earlier in July the company announced that second quarter GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizer sales increased 35 percent and first half sales increased 28 percent.

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, were $437,813 compared to $375,127 in the same period in 2016. Second quarter and first half sales will be announced later in the third quarter.