IUPAT District Council opens Sparks training center | nnbw.com

IUPAT District Council opens Sparks training center
April 27, 2017
The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 16, opened its' new training center at 523 Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
The facility will serve as the main base of training for local men and women in these trades: drywall finishing, floor covering installation, glazing and glass work, and commercial and industrial painting.
