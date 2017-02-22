Krug convicted by Nevada State Contractors Board | nnbw.com

On Jan. 17, 2017, formerly licensed contractor Kurt Krug, who operated out of Mound House under the business name Great Basin Deck and Shade was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to his victims.

The Board's investigation showed that in 2015 Krug accepted 50 percent down payments for installation of decks and patio covers. He did not perform any work. After the Board revoked his contractor's license in June 2015 for failure to pay for materials, failure to establish financial responsibility, acting beyond the scope of the license and other charges, attempts by his victims to recover the moneys paid proved unsuccessful. Under questioning from Board investigators, Krug admitted using the money to pay back taxes and for living expenses. Under a plea deal, Krug pleaded guilty in Washoe District Court to one class E felony and one gross misdemeanor charge of diversion of funds.