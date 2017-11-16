Lake Tahoe community donations

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the American Century Championship continue their support of area nonprofits with $51,000 in donations distributed among 30 local organizations as a result of funds raised during the golf tournament.

Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 were distributed to American Youth Soccer Organization, Barton Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Bread & Broth 4 Kids, Bringing Art to Schools, Christmas Cheer All Year, El Dorado County Habitat for Humanity, El Dorado County Search & Rescue, Juvenile Service Council of El Dorado County, Kahle Community Center, Kelly Ridge, Kiwanis Community Organization Inc. (Coats for Kids), Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation, Lake Tahoe Educational Fund, Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, Lake Tahoe Epic Curling, Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Live Violence Free, Rotary of South Lake Tahoe, Saint Joseph Community Land Trust, Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra, South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, South Tahoe Vikings Booster Club, Tahoe Arts Project, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Magic, Tahoe Regional Young Professionals, Tahoe Senior Plaza, Tahoe Turning Point, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, and Whittell High School Booster Club.