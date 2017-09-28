LP Insurance Services, Inc., a risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Reno, was recognized in Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) "Best Practices" Study Group.

Each year IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management-consulting firm, jointly study the country's leading agencies in six revenue groups. The agencies are awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation.

The selected "Best Practices" agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.