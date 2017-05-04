Martis Camp community sells out | nnbw.com

Martis Camp community sells out
May 4, 2017
Martis Camp, a private residential golf and ski community in Lake Tahoe, announced the sale of its final developer homesite, a record feat achieved in over 10 years since launching sales in 2006.
The Martis Camp Realty team has generated more than 900 transactions and exceeded $1.5 billion in sales over the last decade. For more information about Martis Camp Realty, visit http://www.martiscamp.com/.
