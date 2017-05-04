Meadows Bank releases 2017 first quarter report | nnbw.com

Meadows Bank reported a net income of $2,613,000 for the first quarter ended March 31, 8 percent higher than the previous quarter.

The bank's portfolio of $600.1 million was up $25.2 million from Dec. 31, 2016. Total deposits grew by $37.1 million from the prior quarter and stood at $584.7 million. Total assets stood at $696.5 million anmd its total equity was $73.1 million.