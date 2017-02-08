Mining insight seminar | nnbw.com

S&P Global Market Intelligence will hold a virtual mining insight seminar Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. The seminar will cover the mining industry, mining methods and more. This online seminar will be available live or on demand for all registrants. Chris Hinde, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, will be the instructor at the event. Tickets are $295 each and can be purchased at marketintelligence.spglobal.com/our-thinking/events/mining-insight-seminar-virtual.