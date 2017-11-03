Moana Nursery donations for cancer research

With the help of its generous customers, Moana Nursery presented a check for more than $6,600 to the American Cancer Society to help support breast cancer research.

In early October, Moana Nursery decked out all three of its stores with pink — down to the "Proud, Pink & Planted" shirts. Part of the "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign led by Moana's president Scott Gescheider, retail general manager Matt Pulliam, and entire management team, the pink shirts were donned by all Moana Nursery teammates, both in the stores and in Landscape Services.